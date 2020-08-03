SocGen misses expectations as it sets aside more for coronavirus-related loan losses

Societe Generale reported a net loss of 1.26 billion euros for the second quarter of the year, missing market expectations, as the bank set aside more capital due to the pandemic and reduced the value of its trading business.

The French bank decided to make further provisions of 653 million euros to deal with potential risks from the ongoing crisis.

"While April and May were heavily impacted by the reduction in activity of numerous economies around the world, the rebound in activities from mid-May is very encouraging," Frédéric Oudéa, the bank's Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

"Drawing on a very solid capital base and a loan portfolio confirming its intrinsic quality, the Group will continue to adapt its activities to the new post-Covid crisis environment, extending in particular the efforts to reduce costs," he added.

Here are other metrics for the quarter:

Revenues stood at 5.3 billion euros, vs. 6.3. billion a year ago.

Expenses dropped to 3.9 billion euros, from 4.3 billion euros a year ago.

CET 1 ratio ( a measure of bank solvency) rose 12.5% from 12% a year ago.

The French lender said that its CET1 ratio, which sheds light on its capital strength, is expected to be between 11.5% and 12% at the end of 2020. Going forward, Societe Generale also expects underlying costs to fall and to be around 16.5 billion euros in 2020 and foresees a cost of risk at the range of between 70 and 100 basis points.

The bank had seen a loss of 326 million euros in the first quarter. and its stock is down about 58% since the start of the year.