Small cap stocks could benefit from rotation in August, says technical analyst

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

A rotation this month out of the large tech names that have been market standouts could benefit small-cap stocks, technical analyst Jonathan Krinsky told CNBC on Monday.

"They've gone nowhere for two weeks. They've gone nowhere, really, for two years, and there's a lot of actually technology and high-beta names in there that I think can work," the chief market technician at Bay Crest Partners said on "Halftime Report." "I think small caps are an obvious rotation beneficiary as we push into August."