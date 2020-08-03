These stocks are poised to rally on a weaker dollar

Caterpillar Inc. excavators are displayed for sale at the Whayne Supply Co. dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The dollar just had its worst month in a decade in July and the reserve currency is expected to weaken further as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against six major global currencies, has dropped nearly 7% since May and lost about 4% in July, its biggest monthly drop since September 2010. The dollar was strengthening on Monday, but as the Federal Reserve continues its unprecedented monetary policy lending measures, the dollar could drop as much as 15%, according to Jefferies.