U.S. moves against TikTok reflect a pushback against China's rise as a tech power, expert says

In this photo illustration the logo of Chinese media app for creating and sharing short videos TikTok, also known as Douyin is displayed on the screen of an apple macbook pro computer on November 20, 2019 in Paris, France. Chesnot | Getty Images

The United States' efforts to clamp down on the popular short video-sharing app, TikTok, can only be understood in the wider context of the fight for technological dominance with China, a cybersecurity expert said. TikTok is owned by Chinese tech firm ByteDance and has grown in popularity over the years, especially among younger users. As of April, the app has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally across Apple's App Store and Google Play, according to data from Sensor Tower. Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the U.S. was looking at banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps over national security concerns. "It's not clear to me that there is a huge security risk," Adam Segal, director of the digital and cyberspace policy program at the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday. He said that China likely already has access to large amounts of U.S. citizens' data through hacks carried out against government agencies and companies like credit ratings agency Equifax and others. "The risk on propaganda and influence might be more but I think the larger context is ... the Trump administration really wants to push back on China's rise as a tech competitor to the United States," Segal added.

For its part, TikTok has said U.S. user data is stored in the country itself with a backup in Singapore and that its data centers were located outside China, implying their information was not subjected to Chinese law. But, experts have pointed to existing legislation in China which could force local Chinese companies like ByteDance and others to hand over data to Beijing. "I think there are legitimate concerns there, even if the law doesn't say that," Segal said, explaining that intelligence services in China can work around the law and get access to the information. He said there may be reasons for the U.S. to ask federal employees, Defense department officials and others working in sensitive jobs to keep the app off their phones. "But, again, the data of 15-year-olds who are dancing around doesn't have very clear national security implications."

Potential Microsoft deal