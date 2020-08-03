Virgin Galactic's supersonic jet would go from NYC to London in 2 hours, shattering Concorde record

If Virgin Galactic's supersonic jet performs as well as expected, the company would easily break a long-standing transatlantic airline record.

The company's design is for a jet that would reach speeds of Mach 3, or about 2,300 miles per hour. Based on the estimated flight time of a Mach 3-capable aircraft, that means Virgin Galactic's jet would fly from New York City to London in about 2 hours.

That would shatter the current transatlantic commercial flight record, set by a British Airways supersonic Concorde jet in February 1996. That flight went from New York City to London in 2 hours, 52 minutes, 59 seconds — with the Concorde averaging 1,250 miles per hour, or about Mach 2.