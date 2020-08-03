Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Microsoft gained more than 5.62% after confirming reports about being in talks to buy social video app TikTok in the U.S. The talks come even as President Donald Trump threatens to ban TikTok because of security concerns over its parent company's ties to China. Apple was a major gains contributor as well, climbing tk%.

Eli Lilly announced the start of a phase 3 trial of LY-CoV555 , an experimental coronavirus antibody treatment that may prevent the virus from spreading among U.S. nursing home staffers and residents. The stock gained 1.70%. Stocks got a boost from better-than-expected manufacturing data. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing PMI rose to 54.2 in July, topping a Dow Jones estimate of 53.8.

Investors will keep an eye on Washington as lawmakers try to make progress on a new coronavirus stimulus package. Disney, Beyond Meat and Nikola are among the companies set to report.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.