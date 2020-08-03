Will schools reopen in the fall? Here's what's at stake for children and their parents

A student leaves the Thurgood Marshal Elementary school after all Seattle Public Schools were abruptly closed due to coronavirus fears on March 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Schools will be closed for a minimum of two weeks. The system is the largest public school district in Washington State.

Distance learning got off to a rough start in this past spring.

Fall might not be much better and the stakes now are higher.

Across the country, reopening plans vary, with many school districts still scrambling. Even in areas that are planning to return to in-person learning, students may not resume a full-time schedule.

Going forward, students will likely see smaller classes and staggered scheduling, which could include alternating days of the week or times of the day, to help limit the number of people physically present in a building at any time, according to guidelines set by the American Federation of Teachers.

One thing is certain: After it is deemed safe to return to class, it won't be a return to what was once considered normal.

The coronavirus crisis laid bare how ill-prepared most schools had been when it came to remote learning. From grade school through graduate school, many institutions struggled to get up to speed as classes moved online nearly overnight.

Research by the Collaborative for Student Growth at NWEA, a national nonprofit that assesses learning, found that school closures due to Covid-19 will likely result in substantially lower achievement levels.

Among students, most said the quality of their online classes in the spring was fair or poor, according to a separate survey by the nonprofit Junior Achievement USA.

Yet when it comes to distance learning, the shortcomings are not shared equally.

"It's not fair to kids because it's not across the board," said Mayssoun Bydon, founder and managing partner of The Institute for High Learning, or IHL Prep, an educational consulting firm.