Zoom to halt direct sales of products to users in China and switch to partner-only model

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony in New York on April 18, 2019.

Zoom said Monday it will stop selling new or upgraded products directly to customers in mainland China, and will instead only offer its video conferencing services via third-party partners.

"Dear Customers, thank you for choosing our services. We wish to inform you that we will be selling services in Mainland China only through our partners. If you have a need for online video conferencing, you may reach out to our partners," the company said on its Chinese website.

Zoom started notifying customers in China on Monday about the change, which will come into effect on Aug. 23, 2020, according to a letter seen by CNBC. A spokesperson confirmed the date.

"In the past, our go-to-market model in China has included direct sales, online subscription, and sales through partners. Two months ago, we stopped offering online subscriptions," the letter said. "We are now shifting to a partner-only model with Zoom technology embedded in partner offerings, which will provide you better local support."

"Users in Mainland China may continue to join Zoom meetings as participants," a spokesperson for the company added.

Its China-based partners — Bizconf Communications, Suirui Zhumu Video Conference and Systec Umeet — are the three that Zoom recommends customers to switch to. That means clients will no longer be able to buy services directly from Zoom. Instead, they will have to buy products offered by these third-parties which are using some of Zoom's technology.

It's unclear what prompted Zoom's move in China.

In May, Zoom made changes that only allowed corporate customers to sign up. That meant free users were not allowed to host meetings but could join those initiated by such customers.