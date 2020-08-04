Congress struggles to break coronavirus aid stalemate as economic pain continues

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speak to reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 29, 2020.

Democratic leaders and Trump administration officials expect to meet again Tuesday as they attempt to hash out a pandemic aid package. The sides appear to have resolved few of the thorny issues at stake in the talks, even though more than a week has passed since Republicans unveiled a counter offer to the legislation Democrats passed in May.

The parties have come close to a consensus in only a few areas such as extending funding for Paycheck Protection Program small business loans, an administration official told CNBC on Monday night. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said Democrats and the GOP agree on the need to send another direct payment of up to $1,200 to Americans.

But neither side has budged on plans for extending extra federal unemployment insurance or offering relief to budget-crunched state and local governments, among other topics. Negotiators have failed to crack the impasse even after the $600 per week jobless benefit and a moratorium on evictions from federally backed housing expired. The end of both policies puts millions of Americans at risk of poverty or homelessness during an economic collapse.

As the stalemate drags on, it appears unlikely Congress can pass a rescue package before the end of next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told Democrats on Monday that she does not expect an agreement until next week, according to Politico.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticized Democrats on Tuesday for what he called a refusal to move toward a deal. He said that after talks with Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the last eight days, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have said they are optimistic about an agreement but have never come closer to one.

"Every day the Democratic leaders repeat the same act here in the Capitol they're letting down the struggling people who need our help," McConnell said on the Senate floor.