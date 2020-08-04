GE's earnings were 'optically abysmal,' but the stock is a buy, William Blair says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Shares of General Electric have been under pressure since the company reported its quarterly results, but William Blair said in a new note that investors shouldn't be scared off by an earnings miss.

The legacy industrial company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter last week, sending shares falling more than 4% in the following trading session. William Blair did not make excuses for the quarter but said it still believes in the company's turnaround story.