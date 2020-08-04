Here are Cowen's top retail picks for a challenging back-to-school season

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

As September looms, the nation is debating the best way to restart the school year in the new coronavirus era.

Whether schools are in-person or online in the fall, "back to school" is going to look different than past years and so will back-to-school shopping. As schools and universities adopt mixed curriculum, Cowen expects lower demand for apparel, footwear and home items.

"Cowen analysis indicates [back to school] could be an incremental -5-10% headwind to 3Q as shoppers pull back on apparel & seek promotions." Cowen retail analyst Oliver Chen told clients.

The coronavirus crisis has caused unprecedented financial and societal disruption from the government mandated shutdown to restrictive reopening guidelines. Resuming in-person classes for students remains a complicated decision that requires economists, public health officials, federal, state and local governments to work together to find a solution. Retailers will be vulnerable to softer sales given the uncertainty.