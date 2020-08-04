India cannot 'completely block off' all ties with China, former national security advisor says

India cannot completely cut off its economic ties with China even though tensions between the countries have escalated in recent months, a former national security advisor to India told CNBC.

Relations between the two nuclear powers deteriorated after a border clash in the Himalayas killed 20 Indian soldiers. Beijing did not disclose information on casualties suffered by the Chinese side.

"We cannot completely block off all relationships with China economically. At least, that's the way I see it, because we need to progress," M. K. Narayanan told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday. Narayanan was the former national security advisor between 2005 to 2010 and spent most of his public service career working in intelligence.

India's foreign ministry said last month that both sides agreed that "early and complete disengagement of the troops" along their de facto border — known as the Line of Actual Control — and de-escalation of border areas were essential for smooth bilateral relations.