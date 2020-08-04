No. 1 NFL draft pick Joe Burrow: 'I don't plan on spending any contract money'

No. 1 draft pick and former LSU standout Joe Burrow agreed to a four-year, $36.2 million guaranteed deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in late July.

The 23-year-old quarterback doesn't plan on touching any of it, though. "I don't plan on spending any contract money," he told reporters after signing the contract. Rather, "I'm just going to live off the marketing money and let that accrue in my bank account."

It's the same strategy NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired in March 2019 after spending his first nine pro seasons with the New England Patriots but recently returned to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has used throughout his career. He says that he hasn't touched a dime of his NFL salary or signing bonuses and instead lives off of his endorsement money.

The three-time Super Bowl champ and one of the league's most popular players hasn't had a hard time scoring endorsement deals. Gronkowski, 31, has worked with major brands like Nike, Tide, Visa, Dunkin' Donuts, Foot Locker and more.

Burrow, who is among a select few to have won the Heisman Trophy and a national championship in the same season, likely won't have any difficulty picking up endorsement contracts, either.

He's not interested in saying yes to everything, though. "I have some great partnerships right now and will have some more in the future, but I'm trying to limit it as much as I can this first year and just focus on ball," Burrow told the media.

As for how many requests he's gotten, he's not sure. His marketing agency handles that for him, he said: "They know which ones to filter out for me."

When his first endorsement check lands, it could go toward a personal chef. That's what he told TMZ Sports in February 2020, after being asked what he'd spend his first big check on.

"I'm a healthy eater, so whatever he or she can make that tastes good and keeps me shredded," said Burrow, adding that one of the job requirements would be that they have to be able to prepare a good, medium-rare steak.

