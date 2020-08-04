Pinterest tops social media stocks this year, but another name could be best long-term bet

There's an unexpected social media star this year.

Pinterest has rallied 87% in 2020, easily topping Facebook, Snap and Twitter. The stock has gained speed in recent days after UBS and Pivotal upgraded it to a buy after blowout earnings last Thursday.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, said Pinterest's momentum rally should provide more gains as part of a broader move higher for social stocks.

"We're bullish on that industry broadly – social media or, I should say really, technology," Wald said on Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "We think we are in a technology-led secular bull market."

Wald is sticking with the largest of the group – Facebook – to ride the wave higher.

"We're bullish on the name," he said. "The stock broke above two-year resistance dating back to 2018 in recent months. … The range that the stock had been in the prior two years helped what was previously overbought excesses to recede."

He points to a two-year rate of change in the charts which was as high as 95% in 2017, and now stands at approximately 40%.