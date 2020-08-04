Aerojet Rockedyne stock is a buy despite competition from SpaceX and others, RBC says

The four RS-25 engines slated to fly on the maiden flight of NASA's SLS rocket, at the company's facility at NASA's Stennis Space Center.

RBC Capital Markets upgraded its rating of Aerojet Rocketdyne's stock to outperform from sector perform on Tuesday, as the firm sees the company maintaining a key role in the $10 billion rocket launch market.

Aerojet Rocketdyne is "well positioned" in its missile defense, which makes up about 60% of its sales, RBC said. The company also "holds strong" in its position in the space industry, RBC added, which makes up the other 40% of its sales — although the firm highlighted SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic as a few companies that "have aggressively taken share from AJRD's key customers."

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne rose more than 5% in midday trading from its previous of $40.67, although the stock remains down about 6% this year.