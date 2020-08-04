Unemployment recipients share why they returned to work during the pandemic despite $600 weekly boost

Relocating for work in the middle of a pandemic

Some people, like Diana Martinez, have gone to great lengths in order to secure new work during the pandemic. The day after she was laid off from her retail job in March, the San Diego resident applied for a seasonal role with a fishery company in Alaska. Martinez, 30, landed the role a week later but was not scheduled to start working until June, meaning she needed unemployment aid for the two months before her next paycheck. "The unemployment took a lot," Martinez tells CNBC Make It. She applied for benefits in late March but spent weeks on endless calls with the California unemployment office who said her application was delayed because of technical challenges. "I was desperate by the end of May because I was going to need money to pay debts and to survive [in Alaska] until my first paycheck," she says. She finally received her unemployment benefits on June 1, more than two months after she applied. Pointing to the $600 weekly benefit as a disincentive to work often assumes that eligible workers are receiving jobless benefits in a timely manner, which many are not. According to data compiled by Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation, just 57% of claims — 18.8 million out of 33 million — had been paid nationwide by the end of May. "This is a temporary job," Martinez adds of her Alaska situation. "I'll be back to San Diego in September, but this was my first option to get an income. I am having fun, although the season isn't good here [and there are] not enough hours, but still something is better than nothing. I just hope I get accepted back to my old job when I come back."

Reemployed workers earn less on the job, worry about security

As the pandemic wears on, hope that furloughed workers will return to their jobs is waning. Nearly half of employees furloughed in the spring now believe their jobs will be permanently gone. It's a concern that still worries Andres Balzan, 30, who was furloughed in April from his merchandise support job with Macy's but returned to the role in early July. "It's really a benefit to go back to work," Balzan says. "I'm not making as much as I was not working, but that wasn't the point of unemployment [benefits] — the point was to stay at home during the pandemic." Despite his Miami store reopening, he is concerned about what will happen as the city navigates health and economic recovery during the pandemic. Florida is among the handful of states that have seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. "I am worried if we go into lockdown again that the store won't open back up," Balzan says. "It could also close again, reopen and I don't get called back. Those are two things on my mind." Balzan is among many workers who returned to work despite receiving more in unemployment benefits than they do on the job. An analysis from Ernie Tedeschi, an economist at Evercore ISI and former Treasury Department official, found that roughly 70% of people who returned to work in June were previously making more on unemployment benefits. This could be due, in part, to the rule that workers cannot turn down suitable work, including a callback to a previous job, or quit in order to continue receiving benefits. Still, many people receiving unemployment benefits say dogged job searching often turns up very little. Data shows that job loss is far outpacing job creation: There were nearly 4 unemployed people for every job opening in the U.S. in May, according to the most recent available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And according to data from the workforce management software provider Kronos, for every 10 people hired in the labor market as of late July, 27 people were terminated.

Weighing virus risk against income