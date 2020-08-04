Tropical Storm Isaias lashes East Coast with torrential rain, strong wind gusts

Flood barriers are placed on a street as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches New York City on August 4, 2020.

Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain and strong winds to the East Coast on Tuesday, downing power lines and leaving destroyed property in its wake.

Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm after hitting North Carolina late Monday night, where hundreds of thousands of power outages were reported. The storm claimed two lives in the Caribbean before moving to the U.S., NBC4 New York reported.

Photos from the tri-state area and Southeastern United States show how the storm has impacted the country as it moved up the coast.