Weather & Natural Disasters

Tropical Storm Isaias lashes East Coast with torrential rain, strong wind gusts

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Alex Harring@alex_harring

New York City

Flood barriers are placed on a street as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches New York City on August 4, 2020.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain and strong winds to the East Coast on Tuesday, downing power lines and leaving destroyed property in its wake.

Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm after hitting North Carolina late Monday night, where hundreds of thousands of power outages were reported. The storm claimed two lives in the Caribbean before moving to the U.S., NBC4 New York reported.

Photos from the tri-state area and Southeastern United States show how the storm has impacted the country as it moved up the coast.

Queens, N.Y. 

A surfer enjoys the surging surf ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, U.S., August 4, 2020.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police officer rushes to help a stranded motorist during Tropical Storm Isaias, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Matt Slocum | AP

Washington, D.C.

Dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, as Tropical Storm Isaias pushes toward the Mid-Atlantic coast.
J. Scott Applewhite | AP

Suffolk, Va.

A man walks past a damaged house with a chainsaw in the Riverview neighborhood of Suffolk, Va., after Hurricane Isaias moved through the region Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Jonathon Gruenke | The Daily Press

Southport, N.C.

Boats are piled on each other at the Southport Marina following the effects of Hurricane Isaias in Southport, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Gerry Broome | AP

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

People walk through floodwaters on Ocean Blvd. August 3, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Sean Rayford | Getty Images