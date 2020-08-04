Trump banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after sex criminal hit on member's daughter, book claims

A video still from the NBC archive showing Donald Trump talking with Jeffrey Epstein at a party in Mar-A-Lago from 1992.

President Donald Trump banned his former friend, the wealthy investor Jeffrey Epstein, from his exclusive Mar-a-Lago club for hitting on the teenage daughter of another member, a new book says.

The late Epstein's banishment by Trump from the Palm Beach, Fla., club appears to have occurred months before Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state criminal charges in Florida, which included paying for sexual services from a 14-year-old girl.

But it also seems to have happened more than two years after a state grand jury charged Epstein with soliciting prostitution.

The new book "The Grifter's Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency," also says that despite claims to the contrary by Trump's company, Epstein had been himself a member of Mar-a-Lago before he was banned.

A Trump Organization official last year denied that Epstein, who had a luxurious residence in Palm Beach, had been a dues-paying club member after the investor was arrested in Juy 2019 on child sex trafficking charges.

Epstein died a month later in a Manhattan federal jail from what authorities have ruled was a suicide by hanging.

At the time, Trump did not reveal publicly what led to his falling out with Epstein, whom he said he had not spoken to for up to15 years.

"I'm not a fan of his," Trump said then.

But the real estate developer and reality TV star Trump for years had been friends with Epstein before booting him from his club. Epstein also previously was friends with President Bill Clinton, Britain's Prince Andrew, and other wealthy and powerful people.

In 2002, Trump told New York magazine, "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy."

"He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."