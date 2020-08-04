Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Roku, Zillow & more

Deutsche upgraded the medical supplies and and healthcare technology solutions company after its strong earnings report and said it had an attractive valuation among other things.

"We believe now is the time to upgrade MCK shares to Buy on the back of improving results, increased visibility and what we believe is a lower level of political risk, all at an attractive valuation. In addition, the opioid overhang could prove not as bad as expected as states will be under fiscal pressure due to falling revenue and rising expenses of the Covid crisis. ... .We believe there is also some optionality for MCK in the near to medium term to participate in the distribution of a Covid vaccine should one become available."