Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Roku, Zillow & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Piper Sandler lifted its price target on the video game maker tying a Street high after the company's earnings report and said the company continues to benefit from the stay-at-home environment.
"TTWO's FQ1'21 EPS report painted a picture of sustained oper outperformance due to a mix of top quality content paired w/ current stay-at-home envir. – all of which yielded pronounced upside vs. current Street modeling. As we progress into the next fiscal yr, mgmt remains focused on fwd content slate as a long-term driver in their control and remains conservative on current oper trends' sustainability. Looking beyond the shelter-in-place consumer envir., we see LT dynamics constructive for the equity returns of the gaming industry."
Deutsche upgraded the medical supplies and and healthcare technology solutions company after its strong earnings report and said it had an attractive valuation among other things.
"We believe now is the time to upgrade MCK shares to Buy on the back of improving results, increased visibility and what we believe is a lower level of political risk, all at an attractive valuation. In addition, the opioid overhang could prove not as bad as expected as states will be under fiscal pressure due to falling revenue and rising expenses of the Covid crisis. ... .We believe there is also some optionality for MCK in the near to medium term to participate in the distribution of a Covid vaccine should one become available."