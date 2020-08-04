Uber employees can work remotely through June 2021

A pedestrian walks by a sign in front of the Uber headquarters on May 18, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Uber will allow employees to work from home through June 2021, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees at a meeting on Tuesday. The move is not a mandate, meaning workers will be allowed to return to offices if they open before then.

The ride-sharing company now joins Google in extending its remote-work timeline through next June.

Most tech companies have announced that the bulk of employees can work from home until the end of 2020, or haven't finalized a date. Amazon and Apple have asked that workers return in January, while Twitter has allowed employees to work from home "forever" if they wish. But Uber's delay could be the start of more companies shifting their return date even later.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. reported 4.71 million coronavirus cases, with at least 155,478 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

CNBC's Deirdre Bosa contributed to this report.

