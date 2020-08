The logo of German insurer Allianz stands on the company's office buildings at Treptowers in Berlin, Germany.

German insurer Allianz on Wednesday posted a 29% fall in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic slows business.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.53 billion euros ($1.81 billion) compares with 2.14 billion euros a year earlier. It was higher than a 1.48 billion euro consensus forecast.