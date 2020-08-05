Three big Senate races are set and two House members lose their seats in packed day of primaries

Voters picked their nominees in several key Senate races and two more House members lost to challengers as five states held their primary elections.
Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state all voted Tuesday in an election year upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Three — Arizona, Kansas and Michigan — set the stage for Senate elections this fall that will help to determine whether Democrats can gain a majority in the chamber.
Missouri became the 38th state to approve expansion of Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program for low-income Americans. The move will allow as many as 250,000 people to opt into government health care during the pandemic, according to The Associated Press.
Here are Tuesday's key results, based on race calls from the AP: