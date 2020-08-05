Bank of America downgrades Apple, citing a number of risks including valuation

Apple shares got a rare downgrade on Wall Street with Bank of America taking the market leader to neutral from buy on Wednesday.

It was the first downgrade of the high-flying stock since April on Wall Street. Investors have crowded into shares of the iPhone-maker this year, with the stock up 49% and approaching a $2 trillion market value. The stock has more than doubled off its coronavirus-crisis low set in March as consumers kept buying iPhones, iPads and Apple's services during the pandemic.

The analyst, Wamsi Mohan, cited a number of risks in the downgrade including: