Beirut damage is in the 'billions,' Lebanese central bank to offer interest-free loans for destroyed property

The destruction wreaked on Lebanon's capital in the Beirut port explosion Tuesday that killed more than 100 people is in the "billions" of dollars, the country's central bank said Wednesday.

The bank will approve interest-free loans for five years to individuals and companies who had property destroyed, a central bank official told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. It will also sell dollars to all importers of aluminum, wood or glass at the rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds per dollar, well below the black market rate of more than 8,000 pounds to the dollar.

Lebanon is currently facing the worst financial crisis in its history, and this was the case before both the blast and the coronavirus pandemic. The country's currency remains officially pegged to the dollar, but it's an artificial peg; years of excessive dollar selling by the central bank to prop up the Lebanese pound along with myriad other financial mismanagement and soaring foreign debt has left the country practically devoid of dollars, which are crucial for importing goods.

The country was already struggling to import food and basic goods — and imports make up 80% of its food needs.

Lebanese banks have placed restrictions on withdrawals, leaving residents locked out of their bank accounts, and those who saved in local currency have seen their life savings wiped out.

Beirut's residents are in shock and mourning after the enormous explosion at the city's port ripped through miles of surrounding homes and businesses and injured more than 4,000 people. Hospitals are overwhelmed, with some too damaged by the blast to operate.