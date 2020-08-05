Vulnerable GOP senators offer more generous unemployment plan than their party proposed

U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) Michael Brochstein | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Three Republican senators, two of whom face tough elections this fall, released a bill Wednesday that offers more generous unemployment insurance than their party's existing coronavirus aid plan would. The proposal from Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Martha McSally of Arizona would give states the choice of paying recipients either $500 or $400 per week in August, on top of what they would normally receive from the state. In September, the benefit would drop to $400 a week. From October through December, the plan would change to 80% wage replacement. States could seek a waiver to instead pay out $300 a week if their unemployment systems cannot handle replacing a percentage of previous pay. The bill would pay more to people struggling to find work in a ravaged economy than the proposal Senate Republicans put forward last week. That legislation would extend the benefit at $200 per week through September, then continue it at 70% wage replacement. The plan from the three Republicans comes as Democrats and the Trump administration struggle to agree on an unemployment insurance extension as part of their fifth pandemic relief package. A $600 per week extra federal payment — approved in March to combat a wave of unemployment — expired at the end of July.

It looks increasingly likely Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will have to rely the votes of Democrats and his least conservative members to get an aid bill through the Senate. The plan from Romney, Collins and McSally signals their willingness to move in the direction of Democrats as negotiations continue on Wednesday. Though the White House reportedly offered to extend the federal benefit at $400 per week into December, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., signaled Wednesday that he would only accept a deal that continues the $600 payments. On Tuesday, McConnell said he is "prepared to support" a deal if Democrats and the White House can reach one. Collins and McSally are running in two of the most important 2020 Senate races. Their outcomes will help to determine whether Democrats can flip the four net seats needed to win control of the chamber next year.

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) asks a question to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington, DC, July 30, 2020. Greg Nash | Pool | Reuters