Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Earnings

Deutsche Post reports higher profit than preliminary figure

Deutsche Post workers deliver mail on bicycles on December 17, 2012 in Berlin, Germany
Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images

German logistics group Deutsche Post AG reported a bigger rise in second-quarter operating profit on Wednesday than when it originally published preliminary figures last month as it benefits from a big rise in ecommerce during the pandemic.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world's biggest post and freight companies, said operating profit rose 19% to 912 million euros $1.08 billion) on revenue up 3% to 16 billion euros, both ahead of average analyst forecasts.

Deutsche Post last month said it expected quarterly operating profit came in around 890 million euros. On Wednesday, it reiterated the guidance it gave last month for 2020 and its medium-term outlook.