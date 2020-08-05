Top analyst Mike Mayo says Warren Buffett will be proven right with bank stocks set to rally 50%

Top analyst Mike Mayo told CNBC on Wednesday he sees strong upside for bank stocks in the next two years, saying famed investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is "on the right track" with its buying spree of Bank of America shares.

"We think that bank stocks have the potential to increase by 50% over the next 18 to 24 months," the Walls Fargo analyst said on "The Exchange." "I think it's underappreciated just how much heavy lifting the banks are doing and how they'll be able to pump their way through this."