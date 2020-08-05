Millions of Americans will struggle to pay their bills by end of August without the extra $600 unemployment insurance

By the end of August, over 5 million Americans will be unable to cover their basic expenses for a full month without the extra $600 in enhanced unemployment insurance payments that lapsed last week, according to Morning Consult.

Some 30 million Americans are currently collecting jobless benefits, and they can continue to do so through the end of the year. But the extra $600 a week from the federal government that was provided under the CARES Act expired last week. Without that money, 44% of those currently collecting UI benefits will now receive less than $800 per month, per Morning Consult, which analyzed economic trends from three separate surveys conducted in May, June and July of this year.

"The personal finances of workers who have been laid off or placed on temporary leave since the onset of the pandemic deteriorated in July," writes John Leer, Morning Consult's chief economist.

In fact, 5.4 million Americans will be financially insolvent by the end of August, and over 9 million will be by the end of September without additional UI benefits or income from work, Morning Consult found. "These numbers are on top of the millions of Americans already unable to pay their expenses," notes Leer.

Those figures also doesn't take into account the Americans who will lose their jobs in the coming weeks and months, as businesses shut down in parts of the country where cases are surging and weekly jobless claims continue to increase, and who won't receive the extra $600 at all if Congress does not extend the benefit.