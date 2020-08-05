Workers find 'better' jobs for their qualifications when unemployment insurance is extended, according to new study

As Congress debates how to extend enhanced unemployment insurance (UI) in the next coronavirus stimulus package, one of the main arguments from Republican leaders against continuing the extra $600 per week in federal jobless benefits is that it discourages people from reentering the labor market because they are potentially earning more with it than they would from their job.

That argument has been found not to hold water in a few different studies over the past few months. Now, another new study finds that longer periods of UI are actually beneficial for workers and the economy more broadly: Extending the number of weeks people can collect jobless benefits gives them the time to find a job actually suited to their expertise and skills, instead of forcing them to accept any job they're offered. This in turn increases labor market efficiency and productivity overall.

That's according to a new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, which compared the quality of the jobs people found under "ordinary" periods of unemployment to jobs found during the 2002 recession and the 2009 Great Recession in the U.S., when unemployment benefits were extended.

When the U.S. extended unemployment insurance benefits during those times — typically, individuals can qualify for up to 26 weeks of benefits on average in the U.S.; during the Great Recession, UI benefits averaged 79 weeks — workers found "better jobs, or jobs best suited for their education level and skill sets," than they would have otherwise, the authors find.

"UI generosity allows workers to search longer and eventually find jobs better suited to their skills," write the authors. This is especially true for women, people of color and less-educated workers, who don't have as much in savings to fall back on under normal economic conditions.

Because people collecting jobless benefits don't feel pressured to take a new job right away, it "frees up" that job for someone else better suited for it, creating a "chain reaction" of workers finding better jobs. "When a worker waits to get another job that is better suited to their skills, they turn down other jobs that may also be better suited for others," the authors write.

However, that doesn't mean all workers find better jobs. There's still the possibility that those who might have been offered a position that they are underqualified for now won't be.

Still, overall, workers find jobs that better suit them, the authors find.