Taiwan is in a 'delicate' situation with China as military drills intensify, experts warn

Beijing claims democratic self-ruled Taiwan as part of China's territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the two together. The Chinese Communist Party has never governed Taiwan. Current relations between China and Taiwan are among the chilliest in decades after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's election in 2016, which led to Beijing cutting off official communication with Taipei. Tsai from the independence-leaning Democratic progressive party won a second term in January with a record number of votes. "Rather than weaken the appeal of Taiwan's democracy and erode its support, China's sustained 'sharp power' activities toward Taiwan have resulted in a stronger embrace of democratic governance and willingness to defend it," wrote J. Michael Cole, a senior non-resident fellow at the Global Taiwan Institute, a Washington D.C.-based think tank.

Carrots or sticks

Taipei's moves to distance itself from Beijing will not sit well with Beijing, analysts say. "All of these gestures — particularly when they come from Taiwan — these kind of decoupling gestures are considered to be provocations in the mainland," said Schell. Mainland China and Taiwan share close links in culture and business, but recently, Taiwan's regulatory authorities are reportedly looking to tighten mainland investment scrutiny in Taiwanese companies over concerns that Beijing could get access to sensitive data and technologies. President Xi Jinping's government has been rolling out incentives in an apparent bid to win over Taiwanese and Taiwan businesses, without having to resort to a harder stance. "Everything else having failed, Xi may therefore feel compelled to put a premium on a military strategy in the Taiwan Strait," said Cole in the report. "The two pillars of Beijing's strategy toward Taiwan, coercion and incentivization, have failed to arrest ongoing trends in Taiwan supporting independence and a democratic form of governance," Cole wrote. "Everything else having failed, the Chinese leadership could become more inclined to use force against the object of its desire." In May, Chinese premier Li Keqiang left out the word "peaceful" when he referred to Beijing's perennial desire to "reunify" Taiwan with the mainland. It broke with a decades-old practice, and was noted by China watchers.

A 'delicate' situation

The situation is "delicate" as Taiwan is an area of "core interest" to China, Schell told CNBC. Beijing will not be willing to accord any compromise or flexibility when it comes to the position of Taiwan, he added. The role of the U.S. also adds to the situation. Washington does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taipei but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself. The U.S. has been stepping up its sailings through the Taiwan Strait in recent months, according to Reuters. A U.S. military aircraft also entered Taiwan air space with permission from the Taiwanese in June, a move that angered China.

