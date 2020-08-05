The $600 unemployment boost is gone. Now 6 million Americans can't pay their bills

Carlos Ponce joins other demonstrators participating in a protest asking Senators to support the continuation of unemployment benefits on July 16, 2020 in Miami Springs, Florida.

Losing a $600 boost to weekly unemployment benefits puts 6 million people at risk of not being able to pay their bills this month, a new survey found.

That financial hardship comes at a time when jobs are hard to find, lawmakers are at an impasse over continuing federal jobless aid and eviction moratoriums have expired in around 30 states. A federal moratorium ended in late July.

The $600 unemployment subsidy, created by a federal coronavirus relief law in March, came on top of the traditional benefits states pay.

More from Personal Finance:

Families already hurting from loss of $600 benefit

Is $600 unemployment boost a disincentive to work

Here's what relief could be coming next

Those state benefits averaged about $308 a week (roughly $1,232 a month) in June, according to most recent Labor Department data. They dipped as low as $183 a week ($732 a month), on average, in Louisiana.

But states also set minimum weekly amounts — a benefit floor, in other words — that can be as low as $5 a week.

For many, the federal subsidy — which amounted to an extra $2,400 a month — was a lifeline that helped them pay bills.