Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at National Governors Association

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver remarks at the annual summer meeting of the bipartisan National Governors Association.

Cuomo, who is vice chair of the organization, will speak virtually from Albany.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, the current NGA chair, is expected at the meeting to hand leadership of the association over to Cuomo, a Democrat. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, an Arkansas Republican, is set to become vice chair.

Cuomo, whose state was previously considered the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., has been among the most vocal and visible state leaders throughout the crisis. More deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in New York than in any other state.

More than 4.78 million coronavirus cases, as well as at least 157,266 deaths, have been confirmed in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.