Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Disney, Tyson Farms & more

BTIG upgraded the multinational cyber security company and said it had a "greater degree of confidence " the company may exceed Street estimates due to solid demand among other things.

"We heard that PANW's sales execution on the core firewall side of the business has improved and that demand remained solid through July. In addition, commentary leads us to believe that sales of Prisma Access are gaining momentum. And we heard of improved commentary in the U.S. Fed with four large deals closing in late July. As a result, we now have a greater degree of confidence in PANW's ability to exceed Street estimates in FQ4 and maintain growth in the high teens in the second half of CY20."