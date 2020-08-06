As Nasdaq tops 11,000, Wall Street sees these stocks leading it even higher

People visit the Charging Bull Statue during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 25, 2020.

The Nasdaq Composite has continued to climb to record highs during the first half of earnings season, but Wall Street analysts still believe some of the biggest stocks have room to run.

The index broke above 11,000 for the first time on Wednesday and has gained more than 22% year to date despite a sharp sell-off caused by the pandemic. The tech-heavy index has seen some of its biggest contributors largely insulated from the economic concerns while

Still, analysts at Wall Street banks believe that many stocks in the index can still jump by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months. CNBC screened for stocks in the Nasdaq-100, which is made up of the largest non-financial stocks in the broader index, to see where analysts were the most bullish.