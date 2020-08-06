Op-ed: Covid-19 has financially crushed Black and Latino Americans. How we can help

Participants in a demonstration against racism hold a sign with a clenched fist, the so-called "Black Power" symbol, at Neumarkt. The rally of the "Black Lives Matter Dresden" group wants to draw attention to structural racism after the violent death of George Floyd. Sebastian Kahnert | picture alliance via Getty Images

It is intolerable, and frankly immoral, to ignore the outrage, sorrow and torment within our fragmented and unequal society. The epidemic of social and economic injustice persists as our country's attempts to halt prejudice and build inclusivity have fundamentally failed. The inequity is evident in innumerable aspects of our society, most clearly demonstrated by the racial wealth gap that has endured for generations. Anger is justified. No longer can shortsighted, mute or indifferent actions be used as a way to react to the equity struggle that Black and Latinx Americans face. Racism is a reality. It is not a buzzword or political term. It is very real and very present. We all share responsibility to listen and make an earnest commitment to evolve. I am reflecting on my role in overcoming systemic injustice and bigotry while recognizing that I come from a place where others do not experience the same benefit.

Many white people dismiss their privilege as if it were a myth. Acknowledging your privilege does not erase the struggles you have faced in your life. It does not remove the fact that you had to plan and work hard for all that you have achieved. It does not ignore that you are, or have been, poor. It does not counter your own struggles with discrimination and bullying. And for that matter, recognizing white privilege does not make you a racist. An acknowledgement of privilege unveils naivety and, for some, ends an overt preference to ignore reality. The recognition also asks you to see how you have directly benefited by being a white person, no matter how bad your current or past circumstances. More from Invest in You:

What to do if you're at risk of eviction now that the CARES Act moratorium has ended

Are you your family's first financial success? What you can do to help out

Where your bank can make a big difference for racial justice The fact that 44 million Black Americans are being met with resistance and denial as they ask white people to consider obstacles that Black people confront daily is a clear example. To simply dismiss the concerns of an entire race when you have not walked one day in their shoes is privilege. To ignore the plight of millions because you "don't see it" in your life is white privilege. The point that you deny as truth anything you do not see, face or negatively experience daily is blatant privilege. Not having to worry about bias and racism at every job, school, shop, street and neighborhood you encounter is privilege. The fact that you take the call to end racism or the movement for justice and racial equality and make it about you, your needs and your point of view is privilege.

The more clearly we understand the factors that create economic inequality, the better we can improve financial education and financial capability. ... It is the only hope for a better future.

Battling the financial inequities