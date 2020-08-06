On campus but under lockdown — a day in the life of a college student during Covid-19

For college students heading back to campus this month, life will be decidedly different. For example, at Middlebury College in Vermont, the school's 2,500 undergraduates are required to quarantine for two weeks before returning to school and get tested immediately upon arrival. After their Covid-19 test, they can move into their dorm room but must remain there until the test results are in. Meals are delivered and students are only allowed to leave their room to use the bathroom. Once they're cleared, they can move around campus but must remain at school at all times. Hikes through the Champlain Valley, trips to town and visits with parents or friends are all prohibited.

The pros definitely outweigh the cons. Lydia Erdman sophomore at middlebury

"The pros definitely outweigh the cons," said Lydia Erdman, 21, a rising sophomore. "It's important to be around peers," she added. "In the spring, when we were sent home, not being able to be around college students was pretty detrimental." Erdman, who is also on Middlebury's women's crew team, will continue rowing, as well. But she'll be in a single or double shell instead of an eight-person one, and the team will just be practicing, rather than competing, on Lake Dunmore for now.