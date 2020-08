Generac Holdings Inc. generators sit stacked at the ABT Inc. warehouse in Glenview, Illinois.

With hurricane season upon us, and with tropical storm Isaias knocking out power for millions of people along the Eastern seaboard, Bank of America upgraded backup-generator maker Generac Holdings to a buy on Thursday.

The call comes following a 69% rally for shares this year, which pushed Generac to a new all-time high during Wednesday's trading session.