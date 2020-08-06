As S&P 500 eyes records, traders break down moves beneath the surface

The S&P 500 is closing in on records again. The benchmark index is closer than ever to recapturing its February peak at less than 2% from highs. More is happening underneath the surface than meets the eye, according to Mark Newton, founder of Newton Advisors. "The market can push up to all-time by territory," Newton told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "A couple different charts to put things into perspective — one is the Russell 3000, which is 98% of all investable stocks, and that's about 3% off the highs. There's really no resistance between current levels and February peaks. The weekly charts maintain good momentum."

"We've actually seen some broadening out in the ground in the last month. Sectors like discretionary, industrials and health care, they're all coming in to bail out technology," said Newton. The RYT equal weight ETF also shows broadening participation in the space even as some of its top-performing stocks take a breather. With the sector making up around 27% of the S&P 500, Newton says gains in the group should continue to power broader markets higher.