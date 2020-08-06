Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Etsy, Teladoc, GoDaddy, Western Digital & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • KeyBanc upgraded KB Home to overweight from equal weight.
  • Barclays downgraded G-III Apparel to underweight from equal weight.
  • JPMorgan upgraded GoDaddy to overweight from neutral.
  • Bank of America upgraded Generac to buy from neutral.
  • Truist upgraded Teladoc to buy from hold.
  • Roth upgraded Etsy to buy from neutral.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded Western Digital to hold from buy.
  • Truist raised its price target on Square to $210 from $150.
Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

KeyBanc upgraded KB Home to overweight from equal weight

KeyBanc said in its upgrade of the homebuilder that it sees a "compelling" risk/reward

"KBH's 3Q20 (orders up 17% in June/July) update supports our revised EPS and our selective (not cyclical) rating upgrade (OW, $42 price target). While reticent to chase stocks, higher earnings and implied discount to peers offer a compelling risk to reward near term."

JPMorgan upgraded GoDaddy to overweight from neutral

JPMorgan upgraded the internet domain registrar company after its strong earnings report and said likes the "strategic changes" that management is making to help growth going forward.

"We believe GDDY's Website + Marketing program is helping them gain share vs. traditional HTML-coded websites (rather than vs. WIX) to complement the strength it is seeing in the domain business in both primary and after-market. Plus, management is making strategic changes like the acquisition of the Neustar registry business that we believe can help growth and margins moving forward. We would not be surprised to also see an entrance into the payments area, like what we believe has propelled Wix's stock, to bolster the doubling in uptake of the GDDY e-commerce offering.