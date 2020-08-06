Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Etsy, Teladoc, GoDaddy, Western Digital & more

JPMorgan upgraded the internet domain registrar company after its strong earnings report and said likes the "strategic changes" that management is making to help growth going forward.

"We believe GDDY's Website + Marketing program is helping them gain share vs. traditional HTML-coded websites (rather than vs. WIX) to complement the strength it is seeing in the domain business in both primary and after-market. Plus, management is making strategic changes like the acquisition of the Neustar registry business that we believe can help growth and margins moving forward. We would not be surprised to also see an entrance into the payments area, like what we believe has propelled Wix's stock, to bolster the doubling in uptake of the GDDY e-commerce offering.