TripAdvisor, Booking Holdings earnings on deck — what two traders are watching

The travel trade took a trip to the green Thursday.

Online trip-booking stocks and hotel shares hit session highs after the State Department's announcement that it would lift its global health travel advisory on what it said were "improving" health and safety conditions in some countries. The department said it would return "to [its] previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice."

TripAdvisor and Booking Holdings, both of which are scheduled to report earnings after Thursday's closing bell, climbed 3% and 2%, respectively. Their results are coming after Hilton, the world's second-largest hotel operator, reported a loss that was nearly double analysts' estimates.

Thursday's moves provide some welcome relief to this group of stocks, which has suffered year to date as Covid-19 halted travel across the globe. Booking Holdings said in an SEC filing earlier this week that it was planning to lay off 25% of its staff.

The State Department's announcement is "incrementally positive," for the industry, Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager, equity strategist and vice president at Federated Hermes, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

"But you still have restrictions on Americans coming in, and I think ultimately, people aren't just staying home because of mandates," he said. "They're staying home because they're worried about their health."

Pair that with less-than-ideal travel conditions, few of which can be resolved without big expenditures, and Chiavarone expects the travel trade to be suppressed for a while.

"I think for a lot of reasons, you're still going to see travel levels down. I think you're still going to see a preference for domestic travel," he said. "But, hey, incrementally, the idea that there are parts of the world that have gotten coronavirus under control enough that we can start to lift restrictions, that's a good thing."

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, said Hilton's stock could be harboring some opportunities despite the company's earnings struggles.

"You look at the way the stock has acted and it's been actually pretty good," he said in the same "Trading Nation" interview, pointing to the chart.