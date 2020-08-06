Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Shares of Facebook ended the day up 6.5%. Apple shares rose 3.5% while Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet both closed more than 1% higher. Microsoft , meanwhile, climbed 1.6%. Those gains propelled the Nasdaq to its seventh straight positive session and to another all-time high above 11,000. The Dow and S&P 500 posted five-day winning streaks of their own.

The major averages oscillated around the flatline for most of the session as they sought clarity on the ongoing coronavirus relief stimulus negotiations. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that lawmakers were still at odds over how much stimulus is appropriate. In another interview with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," however, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a shot at Republicans and their priorities. She stated: "Perhaps you mistook [Republicans] for somebody who gives a damn."