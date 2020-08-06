With Nasdaq trading above 11,000, stocks like Tesla have have run too far, too fast, analysts say

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk reacts following the company's initial public offering at the NASDAQ market in New York June 29, 2010

Technology darlings have been investors' ticket out of the coronavirus recession but some of the names left Wall Street's expectations for them in the dust.

High-flying names like Tesla and Apple have blown past their 12-month price forecasts from Wall Street, which might signal the stocks have run too far.

The Nasdaq Composite was poised to close above 11,000 for the first time ever Thursday and is up 23% this year as investors pile into technology stocks to lead them out of the depths of the coronavirus market rout. Names that make up the index like Tesla and Zoom Video have soared this year, up 255% and 300%, respectively.

CNBC screened for stocks among the Nasdaq-100 (made up of the biggest non-financial names in the Nasdaq Composite) that have over-run their 12-month price targets. This means the listed stocks now have downside to their price based on the average estimate from Wall Street firms.

Take a look at the list here.