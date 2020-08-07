Buffett's Berkshire expected to post a quarterly earnings surge as market comeback boosts portfolio

Warren Buffett Gerry Miller | CNBC

Investors are preparing for a variety of news in Berkshire Hathaway's second-quarter earnings report this weekend, ranging from the possibility of record overall net income to weaker operating results from the conglomerate's industrials companies. Wall Street also hopes that Berkshire, which is expected to report per-share earnings of $2.12 and revenues of $61.08 billion per StreetAccount estimates, may have ramped up its buyback program in the three months ended June 30. The results are due Saturday morning. What's expected to be a banner quarter for Berkshire net income is thought to be thanks in large part to a robust 20% rally in the S&P 500, a surge that will invariably boost the conglomerate's extensive stock portfolio. UBS, for example, expects net income to reach a record $37.7 billion. Apple, one of Berkshire's top holdings, is surely a big reason for the forecasted pop in earnings. The iPhone maker, Berkshire's largest common stock position, rallied more than 43% in the second quarter and is up more than 54% this year.

Operating results

While record net income would be a noteworthy accomplishment, it may mean less considering the second quarter was strong for much of the U.S. stock market, according to Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Stone Investment Partners. "Berkshire's 2Q net earnings will almost certainly be impressive," Stone wrote in an email. But "investors should be more interested in the operating earnings since that reflects the real earnings power of the firm." Instead, Stone said he'll be paying greater attention to the performance of Berkshire's operations, something that Buffett himself recommends because quarterly gains and losses in the stock market can be fleeting. Some companies, such as Berkshire's railroad BNSF, could feel an acute impact from the economic downturn and a slower road to recovery. Its apparel and footwear makers were also likely hurt. Others, such as auto insurer Geico, could see a more mixed outcome, Stone said. "Berkshire is diversified across many businesses and various pieces will be impacted to a greater or lesser degree. I'll be looking at how these businesses are rebounding," he wrote. "Insurance will be another interesting area, particularly with Geico, as less driving almost certainly reduced claims but will be offset to some extent by customer rebates." Utilities, often seen by investors as a bond proxy, could even be a source of strength in the second-quarter report, Stone said.

Buying back stock?