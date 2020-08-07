Coronavirus updates: Russia offers Philippines potential vaccine; key model predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths

Two of Washington's most powerful lawmakers told CNBC they believe Congress will strike a coronaviurs relief package, although the timing is still unknown. Congress and the Trump administration have struggled to strike an aid agreement for several days, even as key relief benefits expired. While negotiations continue, markets got a fresh look at employment, with new data showing 1.76 million jobs were added in July, amid rising infection rates and renewed virus-related shutdowns. The economy added 4.8 million jobs in June.