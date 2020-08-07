European stocks seen lower with tech under pressure after Trump issues ban on TikTok and WeChat

European equities are expected to open lower Friday morning as investors digest new trade data and further tensions in the tech sector.

The FTSE 100 is seen opening lower by 15 points at 6,111; the Dax 30 in Germany is set to open lower by 24 points at 12,570 and the CAC 40 is on track to open down by 7 points at 4,878, according to IG.

In the meantime, Asian stocks were mostly lower ahead of Friday's open in Europe. China's General Administration of Customs said its dollar-denominated exports jumped 7.2% on-year in July — well above market expectations due to strong demand for medical supplies.

In Europe, there will also be new trade figures from Germany at 7 a.m. and from France at 7:45 a.m. London time.

Meanwhile, there is also a strong focus on tech stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump issued Thursday executive orders that ban transactions with WeChat and TikTok in 45 days.

The move sent shares of Tencent, which owns WeChat, down by 7% on Friday in the Hong Kong market.

In the health sector, the World Health Organization recalled Thursday that late-stage human trials don't necessarily mean a Covid-19 vaccine will be widely distributed soon.