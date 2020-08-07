Europe's banks surprise markets with a strong quarter. But the crisis is not over

People wearing face masks walk in front of a big Euro sign in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, as the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters can be seen in the background on April, 24, 2020. Yann Schreiber | Getty Images

Question marks still linger for the top European banks as they enter the second half of a year blighted by the coronavirus pandemic. On the whole, these lenders have ended the latest earnings season largely beating expectations for the quarter. Profits were supported by lower costs, but also by higher trading volumes in equities and an overall rebound in global markets. But, they face some tough challenges going forward. "The outlook still looks relatively challenging," Hugh Gimber, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC Friday. "The earnings were better than expected," he said, "but still they have been pretty weak." Investors are questioning the level of provisions against loan losses; if they can stand up to competition from Wall Street; and how long this crisis will actually last.

If I put everything together, I do expect the second half of the year maybe not to be as benign as the first half, but still quite robust. Sergio Ermotti CEO of UBS

"Provisions remain the largest source of uncertainty," Francesco Castelli, head of fixed income at Banor Capital, told CNBC this week, pointing to an inconsistency among European banks. "We saw this ratio (of loan loss provisions) increasing up to five times at some banks while other institutions remained much less conservative," he added. These provisions, effectively cash set aside for potential coronavirus-related loan losses, have been a feature of the last two quarters. BNP Paribas added 329 million euros ($389 million) in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank had allocated 761 million euros by the end of June. Meanwhile, UniCredit in Italy registered 937 million euros during the same period. The second-quarter figures also revealed, as it is often the case, a stronger performance by the big U.S. lenders in comparison with their European peers. "U.S. franchises have done much better in investment banking and trading, clearly outperforming their smaller European competitors and further cementing their leadership position," Castelli told CNBC, suggesting this "overperformance" will add further pressure on European lenders, "where more restructuring is to be expected."