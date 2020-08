Motorcyclists pass a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2016.

Goldman Sachs on Friday lowered its previously stated quarterly net earnings applicable to common shareholders to $197 million from $2.25 billion.

The bank said in a filing it had set aside $2.96 billion for potential legal and regulatory costs, up from the $945 million announced on July 15 with its second-quarter earnings.

On July 24, the bank agreed to pay the Malaysia government $3.9 billion to settle a criminal probe over its role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.