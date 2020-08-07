Loss of $600-a-week unemployment boost leaves many Americans in a precarious state

"I'm on Indeed every single day, looking for jobs," Lafauci, 36, said. "There's nothing." Source: Sarah Lafauci

Steven Smith's state benefit in Missouri is around $300. Source: Steven Smith

People can't survive on their state unemployment benefits alone, experts say. The typical state check stood at around $333 a week in April, but can dip as low as $100 in Oklahoma. The minimum benefits in each state leave people in even more dire situations. For example, jobless people in Hawaii can get as little as $5 a week, or just $15 in Connecticut. Steven Smith was laid off from his job as a motor-coach driver in March. Even with his pension and Social Security, the 69-year-old needed to work to keep up with his bills and debt obligations. "We're still paying on the house; we have car payments," he said. "The $600 federal stipend gave me the average of what I was making driving."

Food need and other forms of hardship are likely to last for a while, as unemployment is expected to remain high for a number of years. Brynne Keith-Jennings senior research analyst at the Center on Budget Policies and Priorities

After Smith lost his job, he put his mortgage and car loans into forbearance, but those reprieves have now come to an end. "When all that kicked back in, there went the $600," Smith said. His weekly state benefit in Missouri is around $300. Every week, he checks in with his former co-workers for updates on when he might be able to return to work. "We're all crying to be back behind the wheel," Smith said. "But the jobs aren't there." It's disappointing to see elected officials unable to reach a deal on another stimulus package, Smith said.

"We need the $600 to put food on the table and pay bills," Smith, 69, said. Source: Steven Smith

"It doesn't seem like they care," he said. "They're getting paid, and I don't think they have the heart of America in mind. "We need the $600 to put food on the table and pay bills." Amid one of the worst downturns in U.S. history, the number of Americans who are struggling to pay for food has soared. Nearly 26 million adults said people in their households are not eating enough because of a lack of funds, according to Census data analyzed in July by the Center on Budget Policies and Priorities. And that was before the $600 boost expired. "Food need and other forms of hardship are likely to last for a while, as unemployment is expected to remain high for a number of years," said Brynne Keith-Jennings, senior research analyst on the food assistance team at the Center on Budget Policies and Priorities.