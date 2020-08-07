Trump to hold news conference after coronavirus stimulus talks fall apart

[The stream is slated to start at 7 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump will be holding a press conference from Bedminster, New Jersey Friday evening after another "disappointing" meeting between Democrats and the White House on coronavirus aid yielded little progress.

The president, in a tweet, said: "I will be doing a news conference on the ChinaVirus, the just announced very good economic numbers, and the improving economy, at 7pm from Bedminster, New Jersey. Also, the subject of the Beirut, Lebanon catastrophe will be discussed."

