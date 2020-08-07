UPS tacks on additional fees as it faces a flood of packages during pandemic

With the pandemic, the number of packages has spiked — and so have the shipping surcharges at United Parcel Service.

The shipping company said Friday in a memo that it has tacked on additional fees for some packages shipped within the U.S. and others shipped internationally. In the memo, it listed the shipping surcharges, which depend on the item's weight, when it is sent and whether a customer ships a high volume of packages.

The charges, which can be as high as $4 a package for air shipments to residences, are aimed at coping with a potential crush of volume during the upcoming holiday shopping season. The fees will add up to higher costs for retailers and other sellers — which they can absorb or pass on to customers.

"UPS continues to provide essential service amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak to support the needs of our customers," the memo said. "Our goal is to ensure businesses and customers are able to meet their shipping needs while demand has increased for shipping services."

Shares of the company were up about 5% Friday morning. They reached a 52-week high of $153.32. They're up about 30% so far this year, bringing UPS' market cap to more than $132 billion.